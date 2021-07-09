STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-Retroviral Therapy centre in Odisha ceases operations, HIV patients left in the lurch

With the centre losing its importance, thousands of AIDS patients have been deprived of basic care and necessary services.

The closed ART centre at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital.

The closed ART centre at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre operating from the Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital here has stopped functioning since the last one and a half years, leaving HIV patients of Koraput and nearby districts to their fate.

With the centre losing its importance, thousands of AIDS patients have been deprived of basic care and necessary services. Secretary of Network of People Living with HIV+ Somnath Mohanty alleged that operations at the ART centre ceased after it was handed over to SLNMCH authorities. “Those affected with HIV are suffering due to the apathy of SLNMCH authorities who have completely failed to run the ART centre,” he alleged.

Sources said before it stopped functioning in March last year, the ART centre catered to over 3,200 HIV patients from Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and the bordering states of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the centre was operating with pthe support of Avanta Group of Industries in PPP mode under the guidance of Odisha State Aids Control Society (OSACS). It had a medical officer, pharmacist, two counsellors and nursing staff. However, the entire staff was disengaged after SLNMCH took over it.

The authorities are yet to recruit staff to run the centre which is now being opened for an hour daily to provide ART drugs to HIV patients. While the laboratory equipment are lying idle without workforce, routine check ups and counselling have been stopped. 

Mohanty further alleged that the health authorities have not identified a single HIV+ case in the last one year. Besides, 20 HIV patients have reportedly died at different places in the four districts during this period. Contacted, OSACS project director Sanjukta Sahoo said the ART centre has been handed over to SLNMCH authorities and it is their responsibility to run it. She informed that OSACS has provided financial assistance to run the centre.

SLNMCH superintendent Sitaram Mahapatra admitted that the ART centre is not operating and said a meeting was held on Wednesday to recruit the necessary staff. However, laboratory technicians will be engaged by OSACS, he added.

