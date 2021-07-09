CM Naveen Patnaik announces cash prize for Tokyo-bound Odisha sportspersons

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that sportspersons from the State who win medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games will be given cash award of Rs 6 crore for gold, Rs 4 crore for silver, Rs 2.5 crore for bronze.

He also announced Rs 15 lakh for each participant from Odisha. Interacting with sprinter Dutee Chand, hockey players Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka and para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat virtually, he wished them good luck and said, “Taking part in Olympic Games is a dream of each and every player. Athletes are role models for youths of our society. With their hard work, dedication and discipline, they will win medals for the nation.”