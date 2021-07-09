CM Naveen Patnaik asks admin, sevayats to complete Rath Yatra rituals on time

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked Puri district administration and other stakeholders to ensure that all rituals of the Rath Yatra on July 12 are completed on time. He also emphasised implementation of all Covid-19 guidelines strictly during the festival.

Reviewing the preparations at a high-level meeting virtually, the Chief Minister said the Rath Yatra will be held this year during a very critical period like last time. Devotees from the entire world can have a darshan of Lord Jagannath through television and social media, he added. The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all sevayats and people of Puri for completion of the festival on time. He thanked all for completion of last year’s Rath Yatra in a hassle-free manner.

Stating that danger from the pandemic is not over yet, he sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for successful completion of the Yatra. He asked all the departments concerned to coordinate and take all necessary steps to conduct the annual Rath Yatra smoothly.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said arrangements have been made to follow the Covid-19 guidelines during the festival. Covid-19 tests of all sevayats and officials involved in conduct of the Rath Yatra will be done, he said, adding steps have also been taken for their vaccination. All arrangements have been made at the Puri district headquarters hospital for any emergency, he added. Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Krishan Kumar informed the meeting that all preparations for the festival are in final stages.

The Rath Yatra is being held at Puri under the shadow of the pandemic for the second time without any devotees. In 2020, the festival was also held without devotees after the Supreme Court allowed the centuries-old Yatra with certain conditions including no public attendance. Only servitors will pull the chariots. Like last year, police forces will be deployed for the Dakhina Moda, the southward turn of the chariots.

Puri town exempted from shutdown on July 10

The State government has exempted Puri town from weekend shutdown on Saturday in the interest of general public as curfew has been clamped by the district administration from 8.00 pm of July 11 to 8.00 pm of July 13 in view of the Rath Yatra. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the shutdown order has been partially modified exempting Puri town from it on July 10. Weekend shutdown was imposed by the government in 10 districts till July 16 for containing the spread of Covid-19.