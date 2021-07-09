STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik asks admin, sevayats to complete Rath Yatra rituals on time

Reviewing the preparations at a high-level meeting virtually, the Chief Minister said the Rath Yatra will be held this year during a very critical period like last time.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rath Yatra

Weekend shutdown was imposed by the government in 10 districts till July 16 for containing the spread of Covid-19.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked Puri district administration and other stakeholders to ensure that all rituals of the Rath Yatra on July 12 are completed on time. He also emphasised implementation of all Covid-19 guidelines strictly during the festival.

Reviewing the preparations at a high-level meeting virtually, the Chief Minister said the Rath Yatra will be held this year during a very critical period like last time. Devotees from the entire world can have a darshan of Lord Jagannath through television and social media, he added. The Chief Minister sought the cooperation of all sevayats and people of Puri for completion of the festival on time. He thanked all for completion of last year’s Rath Yatra in a hassle-free manner. 

Stating that danger from the pandemic is not over yet, he sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for successful completion of the Yatra. He asked all the departments concerned to coordinate and take all necessary steps to conduct the annual Rath Yatra smoothly.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said arrangements have been made to follow the Covid-19 guidelines during the festival. Covid-19 tests of all sevayats and officials involved in conduct of the Rath Yatra will be done, he said, adding steps have also been taken for their vaccination. All arrangements have been made at the Puri district headquarters hospital for any emergency, he added. Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Krishan Kumar informed the meeting that all preparations for the festival are in final stages.

The Rath Yatra is being held at Puri under the shadow of the pandemic for the second time without any devotees. In 2020, the festival was also held without devotees after the Supreme Court allowed the centuries-old Yatra with certain conditions including no public attendance. Only servitors will pull the chariots. Like last year, police forces will be deployed for the Dakhina Moda, the southward turn of the chariots.

Puri town exempted from shutdown on July 10

The State government has exempted Puri town from weekend shutdown on Saturday in the interest of general public as curfew has been clamped by the district administration from 8.00 pm of July 11 to 8.00 pm of July 13 in view of the Rath Yatra. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the shutdown order has been partially modified exempting Puri town from it on July 10. Weekend shutdown was imposed by the government in 10 districts till July 16 for containing the spread of Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rath Yatra Naveen Patnaik Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp