Covid vaccination of pregnant women to start after July 15 in Odisha

Three vaccines - Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V have received approval for restricted use. A pregnant woman, who opts for vaccination, can be vaccinated at any time of pregnancy.

Published: 09th July 2021 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid vaccination of pregnant women in the State will start after July 15. The State government on Friday issued a set of guidelines detailing the processes of inoculating expectant mothers.

As per the guidelines, the pregnant women will be provided all information about the risks of Covid infection in pregnancy and the benefits of vaccination along with the likely side effects of vaccines before inoculation.

Districts have been directed to prepare a list of pregnant women sector-wise for mobilisation to the nearby vaccination centre on the particular day of the session so that they will not have to travel long distances.

The local ANM will counsel the women and ASHA will mobilise them on the scheduled date and time. Dedicated waiting rooms are being set up at all vaccination centers so that the women don't have to stand in queue with others. All pregnant women will be observed for 30 minutes for AEFI, if any, post-vaccination.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said in addition to the Central guideline, the State government has prepared an additional guidance note to facilitate the smooth implementation of Covid vaccination for pregnant women.

"The districts and municipal corporations have been asked to complete the cascade training of all stakeholders by July 15. The vaccination will start after the State government receives the second tranche of Covishield vaccine," he said.

Even as Covid-19 in pregnancy increases the chances of preterm birth leading to the possibility of hospitalisation for the neonate, over 95 percent of newborns of Covid positive mothers have been found in good condition at birth.

In case, a pregnant woman is found infected with Covid-19 during the current pregnancy, she can be vaccinated soon after delivery. The State has around 10 lakh pregnant women.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to inoculate mentally ill persons who are institutionalised in mental health establishments on priority. Special vaccination centres will be set up on the premises of their establishment for vaccinating the inmates. Any pregnant and lactating women in such mental health establishments can also be vaccinated.

Comments





Videos
Gallery
