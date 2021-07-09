STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhenkanal SP K Siba Subramani directs cops to register complaint of rape victim

The 15-year-old victim and her family members approached the SP after local police reportedly refused to receive their complaint.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:52 AM

Police Illustration

Sources said the accused is on the run. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal SP K Siba Subramani on Thursday directed the IIC of Sadar police station to register the complaint of a minor girl who was allegedly raped in Talaborekote village.

The 15-year-old victim and her family members approached the SP after local police reportedly refused to receive their complaint. Sources said the girl had gone to the backyard of her house to answer nature’s call when one Chiku Behera forcibly took her to a cashew orchard near the village and raped her.

After committing the crime, the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone. Family members later rescued the girl and informed Govindpur police outpost about the incident. However, the outpost in-charge allegedly refused to receive their complaint. Sadar IIC Abhinav Dalua said a case was registered on the direction of the SP and the victim sent for medical examination. Sources said the accused is on the run.

