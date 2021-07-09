Eco-cottages in the offing at Odisha's tourist destinations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to set up eco-cottages at selected destinations by involving private partners following the success of the eco-retreat hubs experiment at different places. These facilities will remain open for the tourists throughout the year.

Feasibility of opening such facilities at Hirakud, Baliput in Satkosia, Paradip, Daringbadi, Pati Sonapur and Koraput is under the active consideration of the government. It has been decided to start the initiative at Hirakud and Baliput on a pilot basis. The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting on virtual mode chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday.

Considering the State’s potential for year-round eco-retreat activities, the Chief Secretary said the eco-cottages should be designed, developed and maintained on PPP mode with credible private partners having experience in the trade.

The government will provide all support like viable gap funding for setting up the cottages and infrastructure support like road, power and water. The private partner will also be provided hand-holding support for availing different statutory permissions. It was decided to select private partners through an open bidding process and involve them as stakeholders from the beginning of the projects.

Principal Secretary of Tourism department Vishal Dev said around six acre of land has already been identified at each of these two spots to start the projects. Investment of around Rs 6.25 crore has been estimated against each destination for land development, landscaping and setting up ecologically suitable and sustainable cottages.

The Chief Secretary also directed the departments of Tourism, Water Resources, Forest and Environment to identify other such destinations and protect the government land there for future development. The Tourism department was directed to lease out various tourism properties like Panthanivas and roadside amenity centers developed by the government. Development Commissioner PK Jena and senior officers were present.