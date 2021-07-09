Mobile tower fraud busted, two held by Odisha Police

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate police on Thursday busted a Kolkata-based gang and arrested two of its members for duping a man of over Rs 39 lakh by promising to set up a mobile tower on his land. The accused have been identified as Anilesh Anand (23) and Ankit Roy (23) of Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal.

Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi said one Dilip Kumar Sahoo of Radhaballavpur within Soro police limits presently staying at Najarpur had filed an FIR in Jagatpur police station alleging that on June 4 he had received a call from a man who identified himself as the nodal officer of Jio and offered to intall a tower on his land with monthly rental of Rs 20,000 and a job for one of his family member. Dilip was asked to pay a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh.

Dilip was lured by the proposition and deposited over Rs 39 lakh in at least 25 bank accounts as directed over a period of one month. However, he soon realised that he had been duped and approached the police. A team led by ACP (special squad) Ajaya Kumar Das and Zone-I ACP Amarendra Panda left for Kolkata and found that the fraudulent operations were carried out from eight luxury offices in Salt Lake City. “As many as 250 persons worked for the company which had a 24X7 call centre,” the Commissioner said.

He said Rs 25.70 lakh in cash, 15 bank pass books, an SUV, three mobile phones, four SIM cards, two laptops, five ATM cards and seven cheque books were seized from the accused. The fake company was managed by one Abhay Tiwari of Bihar who was arrested by Cyber Crime police station in Bidhan Nagar. He has been lodged in Dumdum Jail at Kolkata, police said. “We have moved the Court of ACJM, Bidhan Nagar, Kolkata to bring Tiwari on remand for further interrogation and follow-up action,” said Priyadarshi.