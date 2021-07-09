MPLAD funds unused, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka upset

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Raising concern over the delay in carrying out development works in Jeypore, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka has accused government agencies of failing to utilise MPLAD funds in implementation of various projects. Ulaka said of the total approved MPLAD funds in 2020/21, Rs 73 lakh is yet to be utilised in different projects. “I have reminded the Koraput district administration about non-utilisation of funds several times but to no avail,” he said.

In Jeypore municipality, construction of additional classrooms, community hall and boundary wall in several schools is yet to be carried out. Similarly, cement concrete roads in Kondaput, Ratanakarguda, Ghiuri and Kebedi villages in Jeypore block and Mundaguda, Benagaon, Lathiguda, Disariguda, Budhigaon, Tunjaiguda and Kurkuti in Borrigumma await construction despite availability of funds. Besides, several other projects like protection walls, culvert and community hall are yet to be implemented, he said.

“I have been working hard for development of tribal areas of Koraput but the apathetic attitude of government agencies is delaying the projects,” the MP said. Ulaka informed that he would review the projects proposed under MPLAD schemes in Jeypore. This apart, he would take up issues like development of Jagannath Sagar, Jeypore-Borrigumma highway, bypass, central school and Jeypore airstrip with the Union government.

“I will ensure that development works are carried out on a priority basis in Koraput,” he said. Ulaka informed that he will shift his base to Jeypore from Rayagada for the purpose. Contacted, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar said the district is yet to receive MPLAD funds from Rayagada administration this year. As the MP is based at Rayagada, the local administration gets the funds. No MPLAD funds were allotted in the last two years due to the Covid situation.

