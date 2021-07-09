STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Green Tribunal orders FIR against tehsildar of Bellaguntha

Odisha Pollution Control Board directed to file an action taken report within four weeks

Published: 09th July 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata has directed the District Magistrate of Ganjam to lodge an FIR against the tehsildar of Bellaguntha after a committee constituted by it confirmed he had issued leases contrary to rules for mining of sand from the Bedanadi river bed. 

The NGT bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) said, “We make it clear that the lodging of the FIR and criminal proceedings against the said tehsildar shall be carried to its logical conclusion in accordance with law”.  The committee had reported that the tehsildar had issued the leases without verifying the valid consent order of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board and environmental clearance from State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). 

The report said the lessee has altered the natural flow of the river through random and mechanical mining while carrying out excess mining of sand from the river bed.  The tribunal had constituted the committee on March 3 to look into allegations of illegal sand mining in the area by use of machines by two private persons. The allegations were levelled in a petition filed by Mitra Barun Mahapatra, a resident of the area. 

Advocate Biranchi Narayan Mahapatra argued the case on behalf of the petitioner. The committee said in the report that there is no proper pillar posted around the lease area and recommended to impose environmental compensation for operation of the unit without statutory clearance. 

“These reports clearly indicate that there is huge violation of environmental norms as well as illegal mining carried on by the lessee”, the Bench observed and directed the Odisha Pollution Control Board to file within four weeks an action taken report highlighting the facts. With the Board as the nodal agency, the committee included SEIAA and District Magistrate of Ganjam. The tribunal has fixed August 23 for next listing of the matter.

