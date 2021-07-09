STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee support to bandh call by Left parties

Targeting both the Centre and the State government over the unprecedented hike in fuel prices, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik requested the people of Odisha to make the bandh a success. 

Former Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has extended support to the six-hour Odisha bandh call given by the Left parties against the hike in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities on July 15. The bandh will be observed from 6 am to noon.

​He asked all district presidents, senior leaders, people’s representatives and party workers to extend full support and participate in the strike.

Patnaik said that as the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre, essential commodities have also become costly putting the people in a very difficult situation during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

State secretary of the CPI Ashis Kanungo had called upon all business establishments to down shutters to extend support to cause. 

Stating that vehicles will remain off the roads, he said that railway services would be stopped. Party workers will organise demonstrations at different places, he added.

