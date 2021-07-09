Orissa HC orders judicial probe into VIMSAR negligence

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered a probe by a retired judicial officer of the rank of district judge to ascertain allegations of negligence or lack of timely medical treatment of patients at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The probe order was issued on a petition filed by Bargarh-based Gyanadutta Chouhan. While ordering the judicial probe on Wednesday, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed November 15 for hearing the matter along with the inquiry report.

Initially, in pursuance of the court’s order, the State Health and Family Welfare department had set up a three-member committee of senior medical professionals to inquire into the allegations. The committee had submitted its report on May 26.

When Chouhan, who appeared in person in the case and filed a reply disputing the findings of the committee, the court on June 8 asked him to place on record affidavits of at least five persons who have themselves or whose close relatives or friends have been victims of either medical negligence or lack of timely medical treatment at VIMSAR during second wave of the pandemic. Subsequently, Chouhan submitted affidavits of five persons as directed by the court.