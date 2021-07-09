STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court seeks report on ESRUs

The circular was issued along with a detailed advisory/set of instructions to all civic bodies, notified area councils as well as Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and OWSSB.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) authorities to submit a report on functioning of Emergency Response Sanitation Units (ERSUs) to ensure there is no manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks in urban areas.

The Housing and Urban Development department claimed before the Court on Tuesday that it had issued a circular ‘Prohibition of human entry into septic tank and sewer network - Functioning of Emergency Response Sanitation Units’, on May 7, 2021.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho directed the Additional Mission Director, SBM (Urban) to file an affidavit before the next date on September 2 confirming that the above ERSUs are functioning and appropriately equipped to carry out all the steps indicated in the circular.

It said that the Court would like to know if ERSUs have been established in each of the five municipal corporations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur - and four towns - Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak and Puri. The circular was issued along with a detailed advisory/set of instructions to all civic bodies, notified area councils as well as Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and OWSSB.

The Court also directed the Secretary of OWSSB to file an affidavit  on steps taken to implement the circular. On April 19, the Court had suo motu registered a PIL under the title ‘Deaths of Sanitation Workers’ in connection with tragic deaths in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and later brought under its purview deaths in Phulbani.

The Court sought from the State government affidavits listing out the steps it has taken so far to implement, in letter and spirit, the various provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. The circular and SOP issued on May 7 said, “One of the foremost objectives is to ensure that, no person, local authority or any agency shall engage or employ, either directly or indirectly, any person for manual cleaning of a sewer or a septic tank without the employer fulfilling his obligation to provide protective gear and other cleaning devices and ensuring observance of safety precautions.”

