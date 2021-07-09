STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supply of stale food through online delivery emerges a new menace in Odisha

These glaring irregularities have been unearthed following a series of raids by Cuttack Municipal Corporation recently.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:40 AM

CMC officials inspecting food inside a hotel at College Square in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The rise in demand for online food delivery among the city residents has brought to the fore an ugly side - that  of stale food being supplied to customers. Several popular hotels and restaurants have been found to be serving stale and substandard food and kitchens operating in unhygienic conditions.

These glaring irregularities have been unearthed following a series of raids by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) recently. Sources said taking the advantage of increasing demand for online food and lockdown situation, unscrupulous hotels and restaurants in the city are indulging in such unethical practice. 

On July 3, a customer had complained that he had fallen ill after having a food item that was delivered online. He lodged a complaint with the civic body two days back after the hotel owner turned  a deaf ear to his grievance.

Acting on the complaint, the enforcement squad led by City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra conducted surprise raids on some hotels near College Square and destroyed around five quintal of different kinds of food like biryani, chicken, mutton and paneer items. They also imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on each hotel owner.

“We conducted raid on Bawarchi Restaurant, Rasoi and Biggies Burger at College Square and found them preparing food from substandard ingredients and storing them in freezer for several days. They have been asked to provide an undertaking to streamline the food processing and supply quality food within 15 days,” said Food Safety Officer Pratikshya Das Mohapatra. Besides, owners and proprietors of all the hotels and restaurants in and around the city have been warned against compromising food quality, said the City Health Officer adding that the raids will continue in future.

