Timeline for issue of certificates reduced in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure convenience of citizens and timely access to public services, the State government has substantially reduced the timeline for issue of various miscellaneous certificates and landed property mutation.

Around 40,000 uncontested mutation cases have been finalised as per the new timeline of seven days while 4.47 lakh miscellaneous and caste certificates issued to people since the issue of new circular by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on April 6 this year. Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Bishnupada Sethi said the timeline for issue of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe, OBC and SEBC certificates has been reduced from 30 days to 15 days and for resident and income certificates from 15 days to 10 days.