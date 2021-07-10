Odisha: BEO’s ‘Rangabati’ dance at a gathering lands her in soup

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Amidst pandemic restrictions, the video of a block education officer (BEO) participating in a birthday bash along with a group of friends in violation of Covid protocol here has drawn sharp criticism from many quarters. The footage showing Kudmulgumma BEO Gayatri Devi and others shaking a leg to the cult Sambalpuri number ‘Rangabati’ reportedly at the Water Resources department guest house in Balimela last week, went viral soon after the event.While gatherings have been restricted throughout the state, the official along with the group was neither wearing mask nor adhering to social distancing norms.

Contacted, district education officer (DEO) Ramesh Chandra Sethy admitted to the breach of Covid norms by the BEO in the incident. “I spoke to Kudmulgumma BEO after seeing the video. She said the video was shot during her friend’s birthday celebration at the guest house. A show cause notice will be issued to her soon,” he said.However, the BEO said it was a gathering of 1984 HSC batchmates for a friend’s birthday and she participated after friends requested her. Meanwhile, Chitrakonda tehsildar T.Padmanabh Dora said the report of the DEO is awaited. “Action will be taken if it is confirmed that the video was shot during the ongoing pandemic,” he said.