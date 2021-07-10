STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM releases Rs 352 crore Covid package for MGNREGS workers

A MGNREGS worker was paid Rs 50 more than the daily wage for the three-month period from April to June. Every worker received additional wage of Rs 4,500 under the scheme.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Workers at a MGNREGS project site.

Workers at a MGNREGS project site. (Image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday provided a special Covid package of Rs 352 crore to workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi  National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

A MGNREGS worker was paid Rs 50 more than the daily wage for the three-month period from April to June. Every worker received additional wage of Rs 4,500 under the scheme. The money was deposited in the bank accounts of 32 lakh workers. 

The Chief  Minister asked the district administrations to provide livelihood opportunities to the workers by creating more mandays under MGNREGS. The Chief Minister had announced a package of Rs 1,690 crore for weaker sections of people on June 18 which also included Rs 352 crore for the workers.

Official sources said 20 crore mandays were created during 2020-21. So far, seven crore mandays have been created during the current financial year which is 40 per cent more than the corresponding period last year. During the year, more than 32.18 lakh people were provided jobs under the MGNREGS for which Rs 1,448.79 crore wage was paid.

Stating that the financial assistance will help the families of the workers, he announced that such initiatives by the government will continue. As lockdowns and shutdowns have severely affected livelihood of the people, the government had also announced a package to provide sustenance to the poor and weaker sections, he added.

Cautioning the people that Covid-19 is yet to be over, the Chief Minister requested all to sincerely abide by the guidelines. He interacted with some of the workers from Ganjam, Koraput, Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid package Odisha Covid package MGNREGS Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp