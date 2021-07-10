CM seeks Keonjhar people’s cooperation for steel plant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought cooperation from all for the successful completion of the proposed three million tonne (MT) steel plant to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 7,920 crore at Kara Khendra in Keonjhar district by Rungta Mines Ltd.

Expressing satisfaction over the fact that at last a steel plant will be set up in Keonjhar, the Chief Minister said several other projects are also going to be started in the district. Announcing that a new nursing college will be opened at Keonjhar, he said the mega piped water scheme for the district will be completed soon.

Stating that Biju Patnaik always wanted development of Keonjhar, the Chief Minister said a medical college will be operationalised in the district very soon. Steps have been taken to repair and construct new roads across the district, the Chief Minister said and sought cooperation from people for completion of all projects on time.

The Chief Minister was addressing people from Keonjhar district virtually at a function organised to thank him for the proposed steel plant in the district. Former minister Badrinarayan Patra, all MPs, MLAs and leaders from the district were present.