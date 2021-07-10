STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM seeks Keonjhar people’s cooperation for steel plant

The Chief Minister was addressing people from Keonjhar district virtually at a function organised to thank him for the proposed steel plant in the district.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought cooperation from all for the successful completion of the proposed three million tonne (MT) steel plant to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 7,920 crore at Kara Khendra in Keonjhar district by Rungta Mines Ltd.

Expressing satisfaction over the fact that at last a steel plant will be set up in Keonjhar, the Chief Minister said several other projects are also going to be started in the district. Announcing that a new nursing college will be opened at Keonjhar, he said the mega piped water scheme for the district will be completed soon.

Stating that Biju Patnaik always wanted development of Keonjhar, the Chief Minister said a medical college will be operationalised in the district very soon. Steps have been taken to repair and construct new roads across the district, the Chief Minister said and sought cooperation from people for completion of all projects on time.

The Chief Minister was addressing people from Keonjhar district virtually at a function organised to thank him for the proposed steel plant in the district. Former minister Badrinarayan Patra, all MPs, MLAs and leaders from the district were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Kara Khendra Rungta Mines Ltd Keonjhar steel plant
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp