Dengue cases sting SCB MCH amid Covid-19 burden

Reviewing the situation on Friday, the SCB authorities decided to open a separate unit for dengue patients. “Dengue seems to be endemic and not an epidemic like the situation observed in 2018.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With no respite from the Covid-19 burden in sight, authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) are caught in a catch-22 situation over emergence of dengue in several parts of the State. As the existing special dengue ward has been taken over for the dedicated Covid hospital, it is in a fix over allocating space to revive the unit for treating patients. The buildings of medicine, ENT, eye and pulmonary medicine departments are all now being used for treating Covid-19 patients. 

The SCB MCH is the designated nodal centre for treatment of dengue patients in the State. While more than 25 persons have been tested positive for dengue till June, 10 patients were admitted to the hospital and discharged after receiving treatment at medicine ward. Five dengue cases have been reported from Mangalabag, Malgodown and CDA areas in the last one week. 

Reviewing the situation on Friday, the SCB authorities decided to open a separate unit for dengue patients. “Dengue seems to be endemic and not an epidemic like the situation observed in 2018. However, going by the sporadic cases, we have decided to open a 20-bed dengue ward soon. Three to four places have been identified for the purpose,” said SCB Medical Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana. 

Though there was a downtrend in number of Covid cases at SCB MCH during the last week of June, the figure has started increasing for the last few days. At present, 280 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment here. 
 

