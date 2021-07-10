Narrow escape for tribal family of four from fire

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four persons of a tribal family had a narrow escape after fire engulfed their thatched house at Phalajhari village within Baisinga police limits on Thursday night. The fire broke out after a wild tusker reportedly damaged the roof of the house. Sources said Sorai Murmu, his daughter Hisi, Ram Murmu and his wife Lachhmi were sleeping in their thatched hut when at around 11 pm, a wild tusker tried to break into the house in search of food.

Due to the impact, the thatched roof caved in and collapsed on the kitchen, leading to the fire. In a bid to save their lives, the panicked family members broke a window and escaped through it. On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the village but could not reach the burning house as the tusker was present at the spot. The house was completely gutted in the mishap. Betnoti ranger Ghanashyam Singh said the affected family will get compensation as per government guidelines if they approach the Forest department. The tusker is part of a herd of 19 elephants roaming in the nearby forests.