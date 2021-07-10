Oxygen plant for VIMSAR’s pulmonary department by August

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The pulmonary medicine department of VIMSAR, Burla will soon get a dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plant. Work on the 2,000 litre per minute capacity plant is underway and is likely to be completed by August. The pulmonary medicine department is largely dependent on continuous supply of oxygen for treatment of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other alveolar disorders. Reportedly, the 90-bed ward of the department requires around 100 jumbo cylinders on a daily basis which are refilled from three private oxygen plants.

While the shifting of cylinders between the private plants and hospital is a tedious task, the PSA plant once functional, will ease the problem by ensuring continuous oxygen supply directly to the ward through pipeline.Store medical officer of VIMSAR Dr Ashok Panigrahi said land for the new PSA oxygen plant has already been identified and civil work started. “Plant machinery will arrive shortly and we have set a target to make the plant operational by next month,” he added.