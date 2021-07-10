STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Oxygen plant for VIMSAR’s pulmonary department by August

The pulmonary medicine department of VIMSAR, Burla will soon get a dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plant. 

Published: 10th July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR Burla

VIMSAR Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The pulmonary medicine department of VIMSAR, Burla will soon get a dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plant. Work on the 2,000 litre per minute capacity plant is underway and is likely to be completed by August. The pulmonary medicine department is largely dependent on continuous supply of oxygen for treatment of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other alveolar disorders. Reportedly, the 90-bed ward of the department requires around 100 jumbo cylinders on a daily basis which are refilled from three private oxygen plants. 

While the shifting of cylinders between the private plants and hospital is a tedious task, the PSA plant once functional, will ease the problem by ensuring continuous oxygen supply directly to the ward through pipeline.Store medical officer of VIMSAR Dr Ashok Panigrahi said land for the new PSA oxygen plant has already been identified and civil work started. “Plant machinery will arrive shortly and we have set a target to make the plant operational by next month,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMSAR Oxygen plant
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp