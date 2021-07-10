Odisha government turns spotlight on boating

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As eco-tourism and eco-recreation centres are gaining popularity, the State government has decided to start boating facilities in different water tracks of the State as a fillip to the sector in post-Covid days.

Considering boating and water sports potential of the State outlined by Principal Secretary Tourism Vishal Kumar Dev, a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra on Friday directed the departments of Forest and Environment, Water Resources and Tourism to identify around 100 spots through joint verification for starting the boating facilities. The three departments were asked to finalise the list in a month.

He further directed to set up floating jetties and boats in quick sessions and the activities should start by the end of December. The locations should be identified on the basis of the objective criteria of their competitiveness for being popularised in the tourism market.

“Proper choice of the location and their popularisation will attract private investment to the sector and this will take State’s eco-tourism to the next level,” he said. The Chief Secretary advised to adopt a community management model with appropriate training and orientation to the local community, Vana Surakhya Samiti and women self-help group for operation and management of the facilities. The State bestowed with natural lakes like Chilika, Ansupa, Pata, Kanjia, Hirakud has around 118 small and big water tracks.