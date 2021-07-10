STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in IPS cadre, seven SPs transferred

According to a notification issued by the Home department, Akhileshvar Singh, present commandant of the SOG, has been transferred and posted as Jagatsinghpur SP.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle of district superintendents of police (SPs). According to a notification issued by the Home department, Akhileshvar Singh, present commandant of the SOG, has been transferred and posted as Jagatsinghpur SP.

He will replace Prakash R, who has been transferred to the Vigilance wing. PS Porshattamdas, incumbent SP Mayurbhanj district, has been transferred and posted as SP Nabarangpur in place of PS Meena.

Meena will take over as SP Malkangiri district. KR Dnyandeo, Malkangiri SP will take over as Mayurbhanj SP.  Similarly, Rahul Jain, SP Nuapada district, has been transferred as Bargarh SP. Pratyush Diwaker, Assistant Inspector General of Police, headquarters has been posted as SP, Nuapada. 

