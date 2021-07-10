STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Suspected thief’s death sparks row, BJP links it to Rourkela Steel Plant

While local police claimed Gope died due to accidental fall, a video purportedly of the victim being assaulted by a private security guard on a shop floor of RSP, went viral on social media.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A major controversy erupted over death of a suspected thief who was found injured near Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) with BJP demanding a probe into the incident on Friday.The victim, identified as Sachin Gope (31) of Deogaon area, was spotted outside the RSP’s boundary wall on Thursday afternoon. He was critically injured and admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where he succumbed during treatment in the evening.

While local police claimed Gope died due to accidental fall, a video purportedly of the victim being assaulted by a private security guard on a shop floor of RSP, went viral on social media.BJP’s State spokesperson Dhiren Senapati said the victim’s wife sought his help over phone at around 11 pm on Thursday claiming that her husband was fatally assaulted at the hot strip mill of RSP and dumped outside in a critical condition. However, Tangarpali IIC Rabindra Patra said Gope tried to climb RSP’s boundary wall in an inebriated condition but fell and suffered serious injuries. Quoting Gope’s wife, Patra said the victim used to trespass inside RSP to steal metal scraps. “Family members of the deceased avoided reporting the matter to the police. We suo motu started investigation and after autopsy, handed over the body to his family on Friday,” he said.

The IIC further claimed that the video clip was not linked to Gope. During the investigation, the CISF authorities of RSP told police that four days back, some thieves were caught and later released. On the other hand, Senapati claimed Gope’s wife changed her tune due to police pressure. Challenging the IIC’s version that the video clip was not linked to Gope, he asked police to reveal the identity of the man who was badly beaten up inside RSP. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and action against the guilty. The video clip shows a man lying and screaming on a shop floor of RSP while a private security guard is hitting him with an object. A few moments later, another security guard is found shoving the man’s face with his boot as CISF personnel watch the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp