Trinity appears in youthful vigour

Servitors testing negative for Covid would be issued a pass and a towel for use during the pulling of chariots.

Published: 10th July 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:06 AM

The almost-complete chariots of the Trinity parked on Bada Danda in Puri | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The Holy Trinity on Friday appeared in their rejuvenated youthful form for Nabajouban Darshan after spending a fortnight in Anasar Ghar (sick room). The day began with priests performing Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadaplagi, Abakash and dressing the deities in colourful attires. After Gopal Bhog was offered, Daitapati servitors performed Bandapana, Rajnitee and Mahasnana of the Trinity before Nabajouban Darshan began as per schedule. 

Using a number of natural ingredients, the Dutta Mahapatra servitors worked for hours to give a youthful look to the deities. For the next two days, the Trinity would continue to give darshan as part of the ‘Ubha Yatra’ ritual. However, like previous year, there were no devotees to witness the Nabajouban Besha of the deities due to the prevailing Covid situation.

On the day, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar said efforts are on to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the State government and observe the annual Rath Yatra festival without participation of devotees in view of the Covid situation.After the Agyanmallya is received from the Trinity on June 11, all the three chariots would be veered from the construction yard to Simhadwar and parked facing towards Gundicha temple.

Kumar informed that over 2,000 servitors have undergone RT-PCR test so far and those found negative are being provided passes to participate in the festival. Swab samples of another 2,000 persons including servitors, police personnel, temple and district officials besides journalists are being collected in testing centres. Servitors testing negative for Covid would be issued a pass and a towel for use during the pulling of chariots.

The servitors have assured full cooperation for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra, he added.Puri Collector Samarth Verma said curfew would be imposed on Bada Danda (Grand Road) and around Gundicha temple from 8 pm on Sunday and till the same time on Tuesday. In view of the grand event, the administration will relax weekend shutdown norms in Puri town, Verma added.

Comments

