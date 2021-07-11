6 years on, Odisha's Kharipadia villagers await aid

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: It has been six years since the daru rituals of Lord Jagannath were undertaken for the Trinity’s Nabakalebara at Kharipadia under Raghunathpur block but the condition of the families involved in the process is far from good. While some had given part of their private lands over promises of houses, many others lost their only source of livelihood with shops demolished to make way for smooth conduct of the rituals. Coupled with the ongoing pandemic, these families now face acute poverty with no aid from the government.

Sources said, in 2015, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration announced the location of Lord Bhalabhadra’s daru (holy neem tree) at Sarala temple in Tirtol block and that of Lord Jagannath’s at Kharipadia. Although the tree was situated mostly on government land, the administration had acquired some portion of private land from one Arakhit Mallick of Kharipadia. A boundary wall, enclosure for Yajna Mandap, road leading to the trees and space for devotees to see the rituals was also made. Despite being daily wage labourers and registered under the BPL category, Arakhit and his family worshipped the daru with utmost devotion.

In a bid to help them, chief administrator and then chief secretary of Odisha Suresh Mohapatra had assured them of a pucca house under the Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) and also directed the then Collector Satya Kumar Mallick to extend financial help to them but in vain. Alongside, the then Director General of Police Sanjeev Marik had also assured a home guard’s job for Arakhit’s son which is yet to be fulfilled. “Despite promises by higher officials, nothing has been done to better my plight and I am still living in abject poverty for six years now,” said Arakhit. Sarpanch of Dharadharpur Pramila Mallick said many like Arakhit are facing dire straits especially during the pandemic.

“The villagers had also demanded the construction of a Jagannath Temple and clubhouse at the spot but nothing has been done in that matter,” added Mallick. Adding to the woes, the district administration had also demolished nearly 56 permanent shops from Kanakpur bazaar for expansion of the daru spot to perform ‘Maha Yajna’, Sabarapalli, and erection of barricade for smooth darshan by devotees. This was done with the promise of constructing a market complex at the bazaar for their rehabilitation which is yet to see the light of day due to fund crunch and civic negligence.

Executive officer of Sarala Temple administration Sauraya Ranjan Parija confessed that the said market complex is yet to been handed over to them. “Talks are on to provide shops to 32 shopkeepers in the complex but the total affected stand at 56. Only after we get the complex, steps will be taken to distribute it properly among the needy shopkeepers,” added Parija.