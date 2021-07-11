All eyes now on Odisha after Union cabinet shake up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the massive shake-up of the Union Cabinet on July 7, attention has now shifted to Odisha as speculation is rife about a ministerial reshuffle hereafter the Rath Yatra. Performance is likely to be the keyword in the ministerial changes and non-performers will be shown the door. Sources maintained that if the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic further declines in the coming days, the early possibility of the Cabinet changes cannot be ruled out altogether.

Speculation is rife that Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro is likely to be shifted to the ministry and a new face will be brought in his place. However, the Speaker maintained that he had no knowledge about such an exercise and dismissed it as without any basis.

Party leaders maintained that some exercise has already begun in the direction but refused to comment on when the reshuffle will actually take place. Sources said that a change in the ministerial team has become necessary in view of the panchayat and urban local body elections next year. The government is likely to bring the required bills in the next session of the Assembly to clear the decks for the local body elections.

About half a dozen new faces are believed to be brought into the cabinet and an equal number of ministers are going to be dropped. Besides, there are several aspirants who have been waiting for more than the last two years to get an entry into the ministry. Districtwise representations are also likely to be taken into account.

Changes may be made in some key portfolios including Finance, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Forest and Environment, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment. Besides, some of the ministers of state are also likely to be elevated based on their performance. Sources said that ministers holding several heavy portfolios are likely to be divested of some of their responsibilities to accommodate new faces.