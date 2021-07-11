STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

All eyes now on Odisha after Union cabinet shake up

Ministers holding several heavy portfolios are likely to be divested of some of their responsibilities to accommodate new faces, sources say.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha secretariat

Odisha secretariat (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After the massive shake-up of the Union Cabinet on July 7, attention has now shifted to Odisha as speculation is rife about a ministerial reshuffle hereafter the Rath Yatra. Performance is likely to be the keyword in the ministerial changes and non-performers will be shown the door. Sources maintained that if the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic further declines in the coming days, the early possibility of the Cabinet changes cannot be ruled out altogether.

Speculation is rife that Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro is likely to be shifted to the ministry and a new face will be brought in his place. However, the Speaker maintained that he had no knowledge about such an exercise and dismissed it as without any basis.

Party leaders maintained that some exercise has already begun in the direction but refused to comment on when the reshuffle will actually take place. Sources said that a change in the ministerial team has become necessary in view of the panchayat and urban local body elections next year. The government is likely to bring the required bills in the next session of the Assembly to clear the decks for the local body elections.

About half a dozen new faces are believed to be brought into the cabinet and an equal number of ministers are going to be dropped. Besides, there are several aspirants who have been waiting for more than the last two years to get an entry into the ministry. Districtwise representations are also likely to be taken into account.

Changes may be made in some key portfolios including Finance, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Forest and Environment, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment. Besides, some of the ministers of state are also likely to be elevated based on their performance. Sources said that ministers holding several heavy portfolios are likely to be divested of some of their responsibilities to accommodate new faces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cabinet Odisha Cabinet shuffling Odisha government
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp