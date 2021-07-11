STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Catamarans at Bhitarkanika handed over to Tourism dept

The boats have been gathering dust as the Forest Department which initially owned them could not find trained personnel to operate them.

Published: 11th July 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Two of the catamaran boats that will be put to use at the park soon

Two of the catamaran boats that will be put to use at the park soon (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Four catamaran boats, gathering dust for about three years, have been handed over to the Tourism department for ferrying tourists between Gupti and Dangamala in Bhitarkanika National Park. 
The eco-friendly vessels were bought in 2014 from Goa for around Rs 4 crore under Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) to offer tourists a luxurious experience in the park. However, as the Forest department could not find trained crew to run the vessels, they were outsourced for Rs 4 lakh per annum to Kerala-based Samudra Shipyards Private Limited. They were operated till 2018. 

The State government recently decided to hand the vessels over to the Tourism department and the catamarans are expected to be operated in the waters of the park soon. However, it is unclear how the Tourism department will find trained manpower to operate the vessels.

Each boat, which has the capacity to carry 20 tourists, has advanced safety features. “The vessels have been built to ensure safety of their occupants during tour of the mangrove forest in the park which is home to around 1,800 saltwater crocodiles,” said Bhitarkanika DFO JD Pati.  Each boat has two bedrooms, balconies with comfortable seating, bathrooms, dining halls and kitchens. It is sort of a floating hotel for tourists wishing to get acquainted with the memorable sights of Bhitarkanika.  The boat has solar lamps and fans with twin bedrooms, attached toilets and a galley. 

“Beautiful water bodies with lush green mangrove forest along with crocodiles, birds, snakes and other animals are the assets of the park. One will be mesmerised by the picturesque beauty and serenity of the park while travelling in the luxury boats,” said the DFO. The most vital aspect of the vessels are that they do not cause air or noise pollution and are conducive to the environment and the flora and fauna of the park.  

“Pollution-free and soundless boats are useful for tourists. It is also high time the authorities motivated other boat operators to use noiseless mechanised boats in the water bodies of  Bhitarkanika,” said  Hemant Rout, secretary of the Gahirmatha Marine Turtles and  Mangrove Conservation Society. More than 40  mechanised boats operate in Bhitarkanika daily to ferry tourists. The boat owners use 9HP diesel engines with noise level going past 90 decibels. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Tourism Catamaran Boats Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp