Congress demands Central university tag for Utkal varsity

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded a Central university tag for Utkal University and steps to convert Bhubaneswar railway station into a world-class facility as announced earlier.

Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to initiate steps to recognise Utkal University as a central university. “Central status to Utkal University is 30-year-old demand. I urge Dharmendra Pradhan, who has assumed charge as Union Education Minister, to initiate steps in this regard,” he added.

The Congress leader has also demanded that steps should be initiated to upgrade the Bhubaneswar railway station into a world-class facility. Praising Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his decision to ask the staff of his office to work in double shifts to expedite work, he said a new train should be introduced in the name of Lord Lingaraj from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi. He added that steps should be taken to modernise Khurda Road station.

In a memorandum to the Railway Minister, the Nayagarh District Congress Committee president Ranjeet Dash requested him to make the Nayagarh railway station functional. The station has been closed since the last three months and employees were transferred elsewhere as a result of which, it has now become a den of anti-socials, he added.