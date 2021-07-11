Cuttack’s Nishant set to do cricket commentary for Dream11 FanCode

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Cricket commentator Nishant Majithia has been selected to do the commentary in Hindi for the ongoing West Indies vs Australia T20I/ODI matches. A native of Cuttack, Majithia started his career as a cricket commentator at a very young age but this is for the first time he has become part of an official broadcasting panel for an international cricket match series.

Dream11’s FanCode has the broadcasting rights for ongoing Australia’s tour of West Indies consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs, and Majithia has been tasked to do the commentary of these matches in Hindi. The viewers in India can see the matches on FanCode’s website/mobile application in which Majithia along with one of his colleagues from Gwalior are doing the commentary.

“While the T20Is between host West Indies and Australia are scheduled at 5 am (IST), the ODIs will be held at 12 am (IST). Our production team is in Delhi and the tech support team is in New Zealand. Due to the pandemic, we are all working remotely,” he said. After completion of this series, Majithia will be doing commentary during Pakistan’s tour of West Indies later this month.

“FanCode has the official broadcasting rights in India for the series between West Indies and Pakistan too. I will be doing commentary in Hindi for 5 T20Is and the viewers can watch the matches either on the website or the mobile application,” he said.

Majithia, who started commentary at the age of 12 years, has been associated with FanCode since last one year and did commentary for Odisha’s men’s and women’s cricket league organised by Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) in 2020-2021. As part of FanCode, he has also done commentary for Kerala cricket league in March this year.