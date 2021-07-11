STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha DGP’s helicopter diverted to airlift injured commandos

A BSF helicopter, being used by DGP Abhay and his team for an official tour to south Odisha districts, was diverted to airlift the jawans for timely treatment. 

Published: 11th July 2021 09:30 AM

One of the injured jawans being shifted to the helicopter by CRPF personnel

One of the injured jawans being shifted to the helicopter by CRPF personnel. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BHUBANESWAR:  Two commandos of the Special Operations Group (SOG), who sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Kandhamal district on Saturday, were airlifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment in a well-coordinated operation on Friday.

Basing on intelligence inputs on the presence of Maoists of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division in Uma forests under Gochhapada police limits, a joint team of SOG and District Voluntary Force (DVF) had launched an operation in the region.

During the exchange of fire, the two personnel sustained bullet injuries and were brought to the main road from the operation site on motorcycles with the assistance of CRPF. During this time the DGP was in Koraput to review the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation and scheduled to visit Malkangiri too.

An Indian Air Force helicopter was first called in from Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh to ferry the injured personnel to Bhubaneswar but it had to return due to bad weather. He then directed that the chopper be taken to Boudh from where the two injured SOG men were airlifted to the State capital. Abhay himself escorted them in the helicopter.

After reaching the Capital, the two injured personnel were shifted to AIIMS where their condition is stated to be stable. The DGP lauded the CRPF for sending reinforcement to the encounter site and helping SOG in shifting the injured personnel to the hospital. He also appreciated the BSF pilot for transporting the personnel amid adverse conditions. 

Mostly Naxals of KKBN and Bargarh-Balangir-Mahasamund (BBM) divisions operate in the region where the exchange of fire took place. Combing operation is continuing in the area, said a senior police officer.

