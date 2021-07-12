Bloodbath over land dispute: Two killed, seven others injured in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two persons were killed and seven sustained critical injuries in a violent group clash among members of a family in Koraput’s Hatimunda village within Dasmantpur police limits on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Sahadeb Jani and Dhanpati Jani. Land dispute was the reason behind the deadly clash.

Sources said members of the Jani family were at loggerheads over sharing of land. On the fateful night, a quarrel broke out in the family during which someone raised the issue of a member Basumati Jani who died last year. Blaming each other for the death, family members including brothers and uncles, attacked one another with sharp weapons.

In the bloodbath, Sahadeb and Dhanpati died on the spot. On being informed, police rushed to the village and took the seven injured persons to Dasmantpur community health centre. Later, four of the injured persons were shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Koraput after their condition worsened.

In view of the prevailing tension in Hatimunda, police force has been deployed in the village. On Sunday, police handed over the bodies of Sahadeb and Dhanpati after autopsy and their last rites were performed amidst tight security

Additional SP of Koraput Bimal Kanta Brahma said the situation in the village was under control. A scientific team went to Hatimunda for investigation. “We are probing the incident from all angles and the exact number of persons involved in the clash will be known after inquiry,” he said.

Brahma informed that police have detained two persons of the Jani family who are being questioned.

Sources said out of the four injured persons admitted to the Koraput MCH, condition of two is critical. The incident has sent shockwaves across the tribal-dominated Dasmantpur and nearby areas.

Villagers protest transfer of SP

Malkangiri: Hundreds of residents from five panchayats in Swabhiman Anchal staged protest at Jodamba on Sunday protesting the transfer of Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari to Mayurbhanj. Demanding withdrawal of the transfer order, villagers from Jodamba, Panasput, Gajal Mamudi, Sarkubandh and nearby areas said the security situation in the Naxal-hit region has improved due to the sincere efforts of the SP. “The SP used to visit Swabhiman Anchal regularly and interact with villagers. Apart from instilling confidence in us to shun the rebels, he extended all support to us. As many areas are still under the influence of Maoists, we want Khilari to continue as Malkangiri SP till normalcy is brought in the entire region,” the villagers said. Khilari was transferred to Mayurbhanj by the State government two days back.