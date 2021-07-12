Covid blow to Chamar community in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The lockdown restrictions have dealt a huge blow to livelihood of Chamars, the people who deal with leather works, particularly for traditional musical instruments and shoes, in Mayurbhanj district. Faced with low demand and drying income, they have appealed to the government to bail them out of the situation.

People of the community have been practising the age-old profession of making shoes and musical instruments like tambour, dogi, dholak, mridang, madal and jhumar madal, dhumsa, etc for generations. But with restrictions on social and religious gatherings, they have no takers for their products.

In Shamakhunta block, there are 7 families of Telbila village who have been making musical instruments for generations. As Mayurbhanj is a tribal-dominated district with myriad forms of art and culture, the demand for traditional music instruments has always been high. But all that has changed in the last two years.

Gurudev Das, a musical instrument maker, said it takes five days to complete an instrument. “We used to sell a dhumsa at Rs 3,000 against production cost of Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500. So we made a net profit of around Rs 500-Rs 600. But there has been no sale since last year. It is now getting difficult to manage family expenses,” he said.

There are many like Gurudev who are facing a livelihood crisis due to the pandemic. “With nothing to earn, the ration under PDS also falls short. We request the government to provide us assistance for supporting age-old professions and those dependent on them,” said most.

Deputy CEO of ORMAS Biman Mal said there is no such provision to support the community at present. Ideally, the issue should come under the purview of ITDA, he said. Executive officer of Baripada ITDA Basant Sethi could not be reached for his comments.