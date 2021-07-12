Doctor shortage amid pandemic hits rural healthcare in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At a time when the pandemic is wreaking havoc and incessant rains have raised concerns of water-borne diseases, rural healthcare services have taken a hit owing to shortage of doctors at government facilities in Kendrapara district.

With a substantial number of sanctioned posts in government hospitals lying vacant for more than a year now, locals are often left to their fate when they fall sick, not to speak of medical emergencies. Sources said, 91 out of 224 sanctioned posts of doctors are lying vacant for more than a year, affecting healthcare service in as many as nine Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the district.

At Rajkanika CHC, 6 out of 14 posts are vacant while Derabishi CHC has only 9 doctors working against 16 sanctioned posts. Similarly, Mahakalapada CHC has 8 vacancies while Marsaghai CHC has 9 and Rajnagar 4 out of 16 sanctioned posts each. Indupur CHC has 8 out of 15 doctors working, Aul CHC has 8 out of 17 and Patkura 10 out of 15. Pattamundai CHC, however has only 2 vacancies out of 25 sanctioned posts.

The plight is similar at the district headquarters hospital (DHH)where there are only 35 doctors against sanctioned 62. This has only compounded the woes of locals as they are unable to avail health service despite DHH having adequate beds (220).

Besides, construction of the 500-bed new DHH, being set up at `110 cr in Samagudia village on outskirts of Kendrapara town, is yet to be completed though the foundation stone was laid in 2016. The project was to be completed within two years but has been making slow progress reportedly due to government apathy.

Amarbara Biswal, a social worker in Kendrapara, said healthcare in rural areas is in a sorry state due to poor infrastructure and staff shortage. Adequate doctors and upgradation of health infrastructure are the need of the hour and the government must ensure this, he said.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Anita Patnaik said, “We have already informed the authorities about the vacancy of posts of doctors in the district and hope the government will act at the earliest. As regards the new DHH, the construction company assured us that work would be completed in a year.”