For now, no 3D laser scan in Srimandir Garbhagriha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has denied permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out 3D laser scanning of the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir for the time being.

In a letter to the ASI, Bhubaneswar circle, the temple administration said the archaeological body can carry out laser scanning in both the interior and exterior parts of the Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap from July 13 to July 22 when the Trinity will be away at the Gundicha temple.

“However, you are not permitted to conduct the Laser Scanning work of Garbhagriha for now,” the letter from Adminsitartor (Development) stated. For the first time, the ASI had planned to carry out 3D scanning of the temple to know about the cracks and damages in the 11th century.

The documentation - to be done with different types of cameras and drones – would be used to plan conservation and evaluate the condition of repair work that has already been done in the temple monument.

The SJTA has asked it to conduct the laser scanning in presence of executive engineer, assistant engineer, temple commander, temple supervisor and sevayat committee members besides, submit the materials and findings before the temple managing committee after completion of the exercise.

All the laser data and analysis should be shared with the temple office and must not be shared with any other agency or organisation, the SJTA said seeking utmost confidentiality in the matter.