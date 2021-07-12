STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

For now, no 3D laser scan in Srimandir Garbhagriha

SJTA seeks utmost confidentiality in sharing data and analysis

Published: 12th July 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Puri Temple

Jagannath Puri Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has denied permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out 3D laser scanning of the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir for the time being.

In a letter to the ASI, Bhubaneswar circle, the temple administration said the archaeological body can carry out laser scanning in both the interior and exterior parts of the Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap from July 13 to July 22 when the Trinity will be away at the Gundicha temple.

“However, you are not permitted to conduct the Laser Scanning work of Garbhagriha for now,” the letter from Adminsitartor (Development) stated. For the first time, the ASI had planned to carry out 3D scanning of the temple to know about the cracks and damages in the 11th century.

The documentation - to be done with different types of cameras and drones – would be used to plan conservation and evaluate the condition of repair work that has already been done in the temple monument. 

The SJTA has asked it to conduct the laser scanning in presence of executive engineer, assistant engineer, temple commander, temple supervisor and sevayat committee members besides, submit the materials and findings before the temple managing committee after completion of the exercise.

All the laser data and analysis should be shared with the temple office and must not be shared with any other agency or organisation, the SJTA said seeking utmost confidentiality in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir Garbhagriha Puri Jagannath temple
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp