STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hirakud lets out season’s first floodwater

Religious rituals were performed at the dam site in strict adherence to Covid guidelines before the opening of the sluice gate. Senior officials of the Hirakud Dam Project were present during the ritu

Published: 12th July 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The season’s first floodwater was released from Hirakud dam on Sunday.  The dam authorities released the floodwater from sluice gate no. 7 of the left dyke at 11 am. When the gate was opened, water level of the dam stood at 609.45 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

Religious rituals were performed at the dam site in strict adherence to Covid guidelines before the opening of the sluice gate. Senior officials of the Hirakud Dam Project were present during the rituals. 

Chief engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Sunil Nayak said currently, water is being released from two sluice gates. “As there is no prediction of rainfall on the upstream of the dam, we have no plans as of now to open more gates to release water.

However, the two gates will continue to remain open till the dam’s water level decreases to 605 ft. Since the river is empty downstream, there is hardly any chance of flooding,” he informed. Reportedly at 6 pm, the dam’s water level stood at 609.50 ft. The inflow of water to the dam was 60,860 cusec and the outflow was 54,056 cusec. While 29,642 cusec of water was being let out through the two sluice gates, 19,842 cusec was released to the Power Channel, 272 cusec to industries and 4,300 cusec to the canals. 

In the last 24 hours, the dam’s upstream received 1.26 mm rainfall while the downstream recorded 0.34 mm rain. Hirakud dam has 98 gates to release floodwater of which 64 are sluice gates and 34 crest gates. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when reservoir level is 630 feet, also termed as the danger level. Similarly, each crest gate can discharge 16,238 cusec of water at 630 ft.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hirakud dam Odisha
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp