Hirakud lets out season’s first floodwater

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The season’s first floodwater was released from Hirakud dam on Sunday. The dam authorities released the floodwater from sluice gate no. 7 of the left dyke at 11 am. When the gate was opened, water level of the dam stood at 609.45 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

Religious rituals were performed at the dam site in strict adherence to Covid guidelines before the opening of the sluice gate. Senior officials of the Hirakud Dam Project were present during the rituals.

Chief engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Sunil Nayak said currently, water is being released from two sluice gates. “As there is no prediction of rainfall on the upstream of the dam, we have no plans as of now to open more gates to release water.

However, the two gates will continue to remain open till the dam’s water level decreases to 605 ft. Since the river is empty downstream, there is hardly any chance of flooding,” he informed. Reportedly at 6 pm, the dam’s water level stood at 609.50 ft. The inflow of water to the dam was 60,860 cusec and the outflow was 54,056 cusec. While 29,642 cusec of water was being let out through the two sluice gates, 19,842 cusec was released to the Power Channel, 272 cusec to industries and 4,300 cusec to the canals.

In the last 24 hours, the dam’s upstream received 1.26 mm rainfall while the downstream recorded 0.34 mm rain. Hirakud dam has 98 gates to release floodwater of which 64 are sluice gates and 34 crest gates. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when reservoir level is 630 feet, also termed as the danger level. Similarly, each crest gate can discharge 16,238 cusec of water at 630 ft.

