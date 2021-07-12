STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Innovative art draws praise

Published: 12th July 2021 07:56 AM

An artiste with his creations. (Photo | Express)

An artiste with his creations. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Devotees might be living with a heavy heart this year for not being able to witness Rath Yatra in Puri due to restrictions but some in the Silk City have tried to uplift the mood by creating miniature sculptures of the Trinity and chariots.  

This year, Satya has made a miniature chariot and an idol of Lord Jagannath using buttons only. Measuring 11x8 inch, the sculpture took five days to be completed.

Another artiste, Hara Govind Moharana, has made mini chariots using food grains including wheat, fine paddy and rice. A motor mechanic by profession and an artiste by passion, Hara created the chariot (measuring 8x5 inch and weighing less than 100 gm each) in two months by gluing the food grains using babul paste as gum. No iron nails or chemicals were used in the process.

Last year, Hara had made the same chariots using turmeric, betel nut and nutmeg just before the annual car festival. The small-sized deities were made with tulsi wood and the adorning ornaments using the same food grains. The same will be on display at Hara’s residence at Sriram Nagar from Monday. His art has earned accolades of locals as well as people from outside the State. 

