Odisha: ‘Abducted’ minor girl untraceable, parents allege police inaction

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With child kidnappings witnessing a steady uptick in the state, a 13-year-old girl from Sirasata village under Tirtol police limits being untraceable for 22 days has raised concern among the locals. Despite an FIR being lodged by the hapless parents, police have failed to bring the culprit to justice.

Sources said the Class 9 girl studying in a government-run high school was playing near her house with her friends on June 19 when she was abducted by one 22-year-old Subash Dalia of Batira village under Pattakura police limits. The victim’s father Surendra Samal lodged an FIR with Tirtol police and a case was registered in the connection but no action has been taken against the accused yet.

“We had identified the kidnapper and given all details about him to the police but my daughter is yet to be found. We don’t even know the reason behind this act by the culprit and this is just a case of gross negligence by the police despite repeated pleas from us,” added Samal.

The district has recorded atleast four such minor girl kidnappings in the past one year where the victims are yet to be traced, drawing the resentment of the residents who have blamed the local police of inaction. A 16-year-old girl of Jagatsinghpur was kidnapped a week ago and is yet to be found.

Similarly, last month, a 12-year-old girl hailing from Pankapal under Kujang police limits was abducted from her house and one person was detained in the connection but later released as his involvement in the case was not proven. The police suspected the mastermind to be from Erasama but no follow up action was taken in the matter. Families of the victims alleged that most of the times in such cases the police remained clueless except for the ones in which ransom was demanded.

Sub-divisional police officer, Tirtol Deepak Kumar Jena said, “A police team has been pressed into service to rescue these girls from Krishnanandpur and Sirasata areas. In many of the cases of kidnapping or abduction, the perpetrator is known to the victim and the offence is committed to marry the girls against their or family members’ will.”