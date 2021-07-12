Odisha launches population stabilisation drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the focus turning on population control to sustain the economy, Odisha government on Sunday launched a two-week-long campaign ‘Population Stabilisation Fortnight’ to improve the overall family planning initiatives across the State.

Launched on the occasion of World Population Day to strengthen the quality of family planning services, the campaign will continue till July 24 amid strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said as part of the campaign, family planning counselling and contraceptives services will be rolled out in all functional urban primary health centres.

Even as the total fertility rate, an important indicator of the success of family planning programmes, has significantly declined to 1.9 in Odisha against the national average of 2.2, the State government has planned to reduce it further.