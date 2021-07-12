Odisha to receive rain for next 3 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area formed over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on Sunday is expected to enhance rainfall activity in the State. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in next three days.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in five southern districts - Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur - on Monday. Similar activity is expected to occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday.

The trough at mean sea level now runs from central parts of west Rajasthan to the low pressure area over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal across east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.