BJP to hit streets over power tariff hike

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has decided to launch a Statewide protest against the hefty power tariff hike and failure of the State government in seeking a review of the orders passed by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). The party will gherao all the electricity offices starting from section to circle offices for three days beginning July 14 demanding rollback of the hike.

Criticising the State government for increasing the power tariff across categories barring consumers of the agriculture sector and BPL families, during the Covid-19 pandemic, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said back to back hike of 50 paise per unit by the OERC has hit the consumers hard.

Besides, there is no reason to increase the tariff when the Tata Power owned distribution companies have been claiming a significant reduction in transmission and distribution (T&D) losses. If the T&D losses are less, the benefit should be transferred to the consumers. “On one hand, the State is claiming to be power surplus and selling surplus power to other states while on the other, the electricity tariff in Odisha is higher than those states which are buying power from us,” he said.

Mohanty said the Energy Minister assured the Assembly during the budget session that the government will request OERC to reconsider the power tariff hike in view of the pandemic. “It has been more than three months and the government is silent on the issue,” Mohanty said. The enhanced power tariff has proved to be bane for the State as power intensive industries have started relocating their units to neighbouring states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh where the electricity is cheaper than Odisha.