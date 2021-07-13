Car festival ban hits crafts persons

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Livelihood of hundreds of crafts persons has been hit due to cancellation of Rath Yatra in Baldevjew temple due to Covid for the second time in a row.With pandemic taking a toll on their business, around 200 puppeteers of Mantripada and Palakana villages now stare at a bleak future.

Mantripada is famous for Glove puppetry (Sakhi Kandhei) while Palakana is renowned for string puppetry (Suta Kandhei). During the nine-day long Rath Yatra, the crafts persons made huge profits by organising puppet shows as devotees thronging Tulasi Khetra watched their puppetry by purchasing tickets.

Fakir Singh, a noted puppeteer of Palakana, said, “Six months back, we were beginning to revive our business but the second wave coupled with cancellation of Rath Yatra and other festivals has forced us to hang our strings.”

Similarly, artisans of Icchapur village involved in making wood and clay crafts have also been affected by the Rath Yatra ban. Every year during the car festival, a large number of devotees purchased wooden and clay images of the Trinity. But the cancellation of Rath Yatra has spelt doom for the business of these artisans.

Car fest issues of Utkal Prasanga, Odisha Review released

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday released the Rath Yatra special issues of the State government’s monthly magazines Utkal Prasanga and Odisha Review. Both the magazines contain well-researched articles on the car festival.