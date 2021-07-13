STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid cases fall below 2K-mark after 3 months  

State’s TPR also came down to 2.7 pc, it was above 5 per cent in 3 districts
 

Published: 13th July 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The daily Covid count fell below the 2,000-mark for the first time in almost three months as the State saw 1,993 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9,41,745.After an occasional rise in new infections owing to accelerated testing, sources said there has been a steady decline in fresh cases for the last few days. The cases dropped from 2806 on July 9 to 1993 on Monday. The last time the daily case count went below 2000 was in April.

With 322 cases, Khurda district continued to report the highest number of fresh infections followed by Cuttack (297), Balasore (181), Puri (144), Jajpur (141) and Mayurbhanj (110). The number of cases in other districts was below 100. Four districts reported in single digit.There has been significant improvement in test positivity rate as it remained below three pc for the third consecutive day. The TPR stood at 2.7 per cent (pc) with 72,754 tests, including 22,482 RT-PCR tests, being conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was five pc or above only in three districts - Cuttack (5.6 pc), Nayagarh (5.4 pc) and Mayurbhanj (five pc).

However, there was no let up in fatalities with the Health department announcing 63 more deaths on Monday. With this, the cumulative death toll touched 4,662.Khurda recorded the maximum 13 deaths, followed by seven in Bargarh, six in Mayurbhanj, five in Ganjam, four in Kendrapara and Puri, three each in Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Nayagarh and two  eah in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar.The State has 21,630 active cases after 2937 patients recovered on the day. Odisha was among top-six states with active cases of more than 20,000. It was among the five states that have been recording the maximum number of Covid fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid count
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp