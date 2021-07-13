STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eviction of migrant families: NHRC seeks ATR within six weeks   

In his petition, Das alleged that the families were evicted by the Van Surakshya Samiti members in knowledge of the Forest department. 

Published: 13th July 2021

The migrant families forced out of their homes at Dumerpani in Kalahandi I express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Forest department and Kalahandi district administration in connection with the alleged ouster of 34 migrant families staying inside Sahajkhol reserve forest. 

NHRC issued the direction on the basis of a petition filed by Bhawanipatna-based activist Dilip Das who alleged human rights violations in the incident that took place on June 30. In his petition, Das alleged that the families were evicted by the Van Surakshya Samiti members in knowledge of the Forest department. 

Terming the allegations made by the petitioner grave, the rights panel observed that the State cannot adopt such illegal tactics against the poor villagers belonging to the lower strata of the society. The NHRC sent a copy of the complaint petition to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment department, district magistrate and SP of Kalahandi and directed to submit the ATR within six weeks from date of issue of the order. 

The migrant families from Nabarangpur, who had relocated to Bhatpani and Dumerpani villages inside the reserve forest 17 years back, were allegedly attacked and forced out of their homes by residents of Gotomunda on the night of June 30 due to a dispute over maize cultivation.  Subsequently on July 6, a peace meeting was held by the administration of Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts to resolve the issue.

