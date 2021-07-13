STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offer NCC as elective, UGC tells varsities

The option of pursuing NCC as an academic subject is currently being offered to students who are enrolled as NCC cadets.

NCC cadets

NCC cadets. (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again urged the State Universities to introduce NCC as a general elective credit course across both varsities and Plus III colleges that are affiliated with the National Cadet Corps in an extracurricular capacity, in the ensuing new academic session.

In a letter to the State-run universities recently, the UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said the National Education Policy, 2020 has already recognised the importance of holistic education, social service, community development et al as credit courses under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and NCC training falls in this ambit.

Although the UGC had written to the universities in this regard in April this year, there was no response from the latter. Except Kalahandi university, no other institution in the State offers NCC as an elective subject as of now, as per the UGC notification.

The option of pursuing NCC as an academic subject is currently being offered to students who are enrolled as NCC cadets.“The NCC has developed NCC General Elective Credit Course design that is uniform and universally implementable, which is in conformity with UGC policy on CBCS. The State-run universities and autonomous colleges can use this course design”, he said.

All students who enroll as NCC cadets will immensely benefit by obtaining academic credit for NCC training in addition to acquiring the valuable NCC ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificates, Jain added.

