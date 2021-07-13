STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prez, PM, CM greet people on Rath Yatra

Naveen praised the Puri servitors, police, administration, public and all other stakeholders for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra this year.

Published: 13th July 2021 08:44 AM

A servitor dressed up as Lord Hanuman performing a dance in front of chariots. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)



By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. In a tweet in Hindi, the President wished everyone happiness and good health on the occasion. “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Jai Jagannath,” Prime Minister Modi said in his tweet. 

Naveen praised the Puri servitors, police, administration, public and all other stakeholders for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra this year. “The world famous Rath Yatra was conducted peacefully with all the Corona guidelines. Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja, Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana and Lord Jagannath’s Nandigosha chariots reached Gundicha temple. I thank all the servitors for smooth conduct of the festival,” he said.

He also appreciated the temple administration, Puri administration, police and other staff who worked day and night for the annual event. He thanked the servitors for their cooperation in the peaceful celebration of the Rath Yatra and arrival of three chariots near the Gundicha temple maintaining Covid restrictions. He expressed his appreciation for discipline shown by the people of Puri which he said is inspiring for others.

The Chief Minister watched the live telecast of Rath Yatra from Puri on television at the Naveen Nivas here. Last year also he could not visit Puri during Rath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic.Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw also greeted the people on the occasion. Pradhan thanked the servitors, Chhatisa Niyog people of Puri and the temple administration for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. 

“Blessings of Lord Jagannath has given me the opportunity to serve the nation. Will sincerely work for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged for building a stronger India. Greetings to the people of Odisha on this auspicious day. Jai Jagannath,” Vaishnaw tweeted.

Comments

