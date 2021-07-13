Sans vending zone, vegetable vendors threaten protest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Irked over frequent change of their business place, traders at Chhatra Bazar here, the biggest vegetable market of the State, have threatened to take the path of agitation demanding creation of permanent vending zones for them.

Around 400 to 500 small vegetable sellers used to carry out their business by sitting on the ground at Chhatra Bazar. To avoid crowding at the market and ensure social distancing as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had to take steps for relocation of Chhatra Bazar vegetable market.As part of the market decongestion plan, their place of business has been changed for over dozen times during the last 15 months.

Vegetable vendors, who were shifted from Chhatra Bazaar and relocated to Link Road and between Dolomundai and Khan Nagar, were again shifted to two open fields - Ganesh field and Nikei field near Khan Nagar Park. They were again shifted to Link Road and the roadside between Dolomundai and Khan Nagar when the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of infection during the second wave. And, now they have been instructed to shift their business to Andarpur from Tuesday to facilitate plying of buses from Badambadi.

These vendors allege that their business suffers due to frequent change of business place. In the absence of vending zones, hundreds of street vendors and hawkers are not able to do business properly. They are facing financial loss due to unsold farm produces every day as the vegetables are highly perishable, said a vendor.

Considering the plight of these vendors, the Cuttack Chamber of Commerce on Sunday convened an emergency meeting and opposed the CMC decision to shift the market to Andarpur. “We have decided to go for agitation by staging dharna if these small vegetable vendors are not settled permanently within 15 days,” said general secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce Prafulla Kumar Chhatoi.

In a letter to CMC Commissioner, Chhatoi has suggested to settle these small vegetable vendors on the land lying at the backside of the Urban Cooperative Bank which is nearer to Chhatra Bazar or to allot any similar suitable place for their livelihood.