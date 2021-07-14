ACF succumbs to burns, family points finger at wife

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Family members of Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) in Gajapati’s Paralakhemundi, who succumbed to burns under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, have alleged that his wife could be behind the incident, giving a twist to the shocking incident.

Accusing his daughter-in-law of murder with help of an accomplice, Soumya’s father Abhimanyu Mohapatra said, he had called his son on his phone but it went unanswered. “In the night, my daughter-in-law informed me that Soumya has sustained burn injuries and was admitted to hospital. When I asked her how the mishap occurred, she feigned ignorance. I am sure she has killed my son with the help of someone,” he said.

The deceased ACF’s uncle Sitikantha Panda claimed that Soumya was being tortured by his wife. “He had telephoned his aunt and confided about the torture recently. Last night, his wife informed that Soumya had sustained burn injuries. I asked her about the circumstances that led to the mishap but she could give any satisfactory answer,” Panda alleged.

The forest officer had married last year and was staying with his wife in Paralakhemundi. At around 9 pm on Sunday night, neighbours heard screams from their house and on reaching there, found Soumya badly burnt. He was rushed to Paralakhemundi hospital with over 90 per cent injuries.

As his condition was critical, the ACF was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur and later shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed on Tuesday morning. While Soumya’s wife, who was only present at the house during the incident, remained tight lipped, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ramkrushna Pati said the forest officer’s statement has been recorded in presence of a magistrate before his death. A case has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the fire which led to the ACF’s death, the SDPO added.