BJP diverting attention from fuel price hike with statewide agitation, alleges BJD

Stating that people of the State have become used to such statements from BJP leaders at regular intervals, Mohanty asked the party not to shed crocodile tears over the issue.

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday targeted the BJP for announcing a week-long Statewide agitation against power tariff hike from Wednesday, but forgetting to mention about the unprecedented rise in the prices of fuel and essential commodities which has affected people of all sections of society.

Referring to the all-time high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that the BJP State president Samir Mohanty should have at least acknowledged the failure of the Centre in this regard and expressed his regret on this.

Instead, he went on to announce a week-long agitation against power tariff hike to divert attention of the people from the unprecedented manner in which fuel price has gone up.

Stating that people of the State have become used to such statements from BJP leaders at regular intervals, Mohanty asked the party not to shed crocodile tears over the issue.  The BJD leader said that Odisha is not the only state where power tariff has gone up.

Several BJP ruled states have also hiked power tariff in the recent past. While in Uttar Pradesh power tariff has increased by 64 paise per unit, in Bihar where BJP is also in power the unit cost has gone up by 35 paise, he added.

