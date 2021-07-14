Document Srimandir old doors: ASI

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 14th July 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI :  The Director (Monuments) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), NK Pathak on Tuesday directed the ASI Bhubaneswar circle to supervise the process of making new doors for the Srimandir by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Pathak in a communication from the ASI New Delhi office has laid down certain guidelines under which eight doors of the 12th century temple will be replaced with new ones made from Burma teak wood and silver plated. These doors are Kalahata (opening into Garbhagriha), Jay-Bijay Dwara, Beherana Dwara, Sata Pahacha Dwara, Bhoga Mandap Dwara, Adi Nrusingha temple Dwara besides, the doors of sanctum sanctorums of Maa Bimala and Mahalaxmi temples. 

The ASI Director has asked SJTA officials to carry out the work in consultation with the Bhubaneswar circle authorities and properly treat, document and preserve the old doors. Besides, the doors have to be removed manually. He asked for a detailed report on the replacement after completion of the work.

SJTA is already implementing the work under the supervision of two committees - a technical team and another of senior sevayats - constituted for the purpose. While wood work of four doors -  Jay-Bijay Dwara, Beherana Dwara, Bhoga Mandap Paschima Dwara and Kalahata is nearing completion, work on the remaining four would start soon.

Meanwhile, the ASI, Bhubaneswar circle led by superintending archaeologist Dr Arun Kumar Mullick began work related to 3D laser scanning of the Srimandir on the day. With the Trinity away at Gundicha temple for the nine-day Rath Yatra, the ASI engineers did the scanning of interiors of Natamandap and Jagamohan. Laser scanning of Bhoga Mandap would be carried out on Wednesday. 

Scanning of Garbhagriha will not be carried out as servitors are opposed to it, informed temple administrator AK Jena. Previously, the SJTA had permitted ASI to conduct the laser scanning of only Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap and not the Garbhagriha.  

