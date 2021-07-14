Odisha government seeks applications from schools to raise Plus II seats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following up on the decision to increase seats in higher secondary schools due to the high pass percentage in Class X exams this year, the State government is set to invite applications from the institutions willing to raise their Plus II seat strength to meet the demands.

The schools seeking to increase their seats for the 2021-22 academic session will have to apply online through SAMS portal within seven days. The government will allow extension of up to 20 per cent (pc) of the existing seat strength after due scrutiny.

Over 97 pc Class X students have cleared the annual HSC examination in the State this year. The number of students cleared the HSC and other State board exams has exceeded the total number of seats available in higher secondary schools, ITIs and other skill and vocational institutions.

While 6.07 lakh students have cleared the HSC, State Open School, Madhyama and Madrasa board exams this year, the State has 6,03,113 seats in higher secondary schools, ITIs, and government and private diploma institutes.

A total 4,43,354 seats are available in 2,032 higher secondary schools and 1,59,759 in government and private diploma institutes, and ITIs. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash had earlier said the seat extension will be allowed in schools that register 100 per cent enrolment during the admission for 2021-22 academic year.

The decision aims to check dropout rate at higher secondary level and ensure that eligible students are not deprived of getting enrolled due to shortage of seats.